Cheiftains down Red Raiders 3-1
The Lake Holcombe Cheiftain volleyball team opened up the 2020 season last Tuesday night as they were hosted by the Bruce Red Raiders.
The first set was looking to go all the Cheiftain’s way as they were up 10-3 before the Red Raiders made a run to tie things up at 10-10. In the end though it was the Cheiftains coming away with the victory as they downed the Raiders on their home court taking three sets to the Raider’s one.
Leading the way for the Cheiftains were Josie Elmberg with six kills as Karlee Andres finished with five. Allison Golat-Hattamer finished with 18 assists on the night as Andres had 22 digs and Annabelle Wincek had 20.
The Cheiftains are currently 1-0 in Lakeland Conference play as they get set to head to Flambeau Thursday night and Birchwood Friday night in back to back night as both matches are set to start at 7:15p.m.
