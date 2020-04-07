2020 Wisconsin Junior Duck Stamp Contest Held Virtually. Top Honors go to Oregon High School.
Necedah NWR staff are working from home during Wisconsin’s Safer At Home Order. Early in March art work from Students from around the state for the 2020 Wisconsin Jr. Duck Stamp Contest arrived as COVID-19 started spreading across the country. With art in hand staff were able to virtually view each piece to complete the judging portion of the competition from home!
New to 2020, Best of Show Honors go to an art piece in hyperrealism and to one in additional artistic format. Congratulations to Eden Meidl, a senior at Oregon High School for her hyperrealism rendition of a green-winged teal. Congratulations to Oregon High School senior Lauren Denu for her artistic impression of a drake mallard in snow. Both young ladies will have their artwork compete at the national level to vie for a chance to become the printed Federal Junior Duck Stamp that sells for $5.00 nationally.
Jr. Stamp sales put 100% of monies raised back into conservation education around the United States. Similar to the adult Federal Duck Stamp that is produced, Duck Stamps return 98% of its purchases to go to wetland and waterfowl conservation. By purchasing one or both your direct contribution helps waterfowl conservation and education for current and future generations.
With almost 300 entries this year, students are also encouraged to include a Conservation Message to compete in a writing contest. “Conservation is more than protecting habitat. It is about protecting wild beauty that amazes the heart.” Written by Hunter Haas, Age 9 from Allenton Elementary, Allenton WI. Haas’ message will also go on to compete at the national level.
“Thank you to all of the students, teachers, and parents that take the time to share what they have learned and enjoyed about wetlands and waterfowl through art with us,” shared Katie Goodwin, WI Jr. Duck Stamp State Coordinator. The Necedah National Wildlife Refuge staff enjoy seeing the creativity and enthusiasm that shine through art that is sent in each year. Take a look at all the award winning art from this year on Necedah NWR’s Facebook page.
Staff and students look forward to the National Level Contest judging being held on April 17, 2020. We wish Miss Meidl, Miss Denu, and Mr. Haas the best of luck this month during the competition.
