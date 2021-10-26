Tridents finish third at Conference Championship
The Trident Swim and Dive team competed at Colby and at the Conference Championship meet over the past few weeks. The Trident’s season record moved to 6 and 2 with the win over Colby/Abby and finished the Great Northern Conference Championship in third place.
The Tridents opened the Colby/Abby meet with first and second place finishes in the 200 medley relay. In the next event, freshmen Lauren Hanson dropped a few more seconds in her 200 freestyle to take second behind teammate Madeline Bunton. In the 200 Individual Medley, Madilyn Kempen continues to show improvement dropping two seconds and taking first place in the event. The 50 Freestyle featured Brooke Lechleitner finishing in first with a time of 25.28 seconds followed by teammates Sadie Heath and Sanaa Trott taking third and fourth places. Also in the 50 freestyle, Junior Alaina Meskill swam a personal best in the JV heat taking first place. In the 100 Butterfly, Brooke Lechleitner and Sarah Allard teamed up to take first and second place with season best times from both. In the 500 Freestyle, Madeline Bunton finished first with a time of 5:39.11 with teammates Lauren Hanson and Kayleen Powell taking second and fourth places. The Tridents finished off the remainder of the meet taking first places in the 200 and 400 Freestyle relays, 100 Backstroke and 100 Breastroke. The Tridents finished the meet with a score of 117 to 54 over the Colby/Abby team.
The Conference Championship meet was hosted by Rhinelander this year. Notable podium finishes for the Trident team included a third place in the 200 Medley Relay by Bunton, Gaddy, Kempen and Lechleitner with a time of 2:02.11. Madeline Bunton took third place in the 200 Freestyle with a time of 2:04.62 and third in the 500 Freestyle hitting the wall in 5:32.65. Madi Kempen took fifth in the 200 Individual Medley with a personal best time of 2:34.55 and then claimed the fourth place finish in the 100 Butterfly with another personal best time of 1:06.02. Brooke Lechleitner placed fourth in the 50 Freestyle and 5th in the 100 Freestyle races with times of 25.11 and 55.56, respectively. In the 200 Freestyle relay, Kempen, Trott, Allard and Heath finished in sixth place with a time of 1:57.72. Finally, the relay team of Lechleitner, Gaddy, Heath and Bunton took third in the 400 Freestyle. “The conference meet featured some extremely fast swims by the Rhinelander Hodags and Lakeland teams with many conference records broken. Our girls are ready to start tapering. With the grueling workouts behind them, it’s time to really focus on polishing up our strokes, swimming fast, resting up and getting ready to post some great times at the Sectional meet in a few weeks. As a coach, I’m very happy with where we are at as a team and being able to take 3rd overall in a very competitive conference. Our girls do a great job of representing the Bloomer, Bruce, Flambeau, Ladysmith and Lake Holcombe Schools and communities,” stated head coach, Matt Bunton.
The Tridents will host Rice Lake at home on Tuesday, October 26th and then compete at the Division 2, Sectional Meet in Menomonie on November 6th.
