Jills open up season 1-1
The Ladysmith girl’s basketball team opened up the 2021-22 season last week with two top tier opponents as they were an the road in Chippewa to take on McDonell last Tuesday before heading to Prairie Farm Thursday to take on the East Lakeland favorite Panthers in non-conference action.
On Tuesday the Jills found themselves in a hole heading in to the half as they triled McDonell 25-13 as they fell 58-36 in the season opener.
Raemalee Smith lead the way for the Jills with 11 points as Kamia Silva scored eight and Allison Clark chipped in with seven points in the Jills defeat.
On Thursday in Prairie Farm the Jills got the ball rolling as they jumped out to a 36-16 lead in the first half and never looked back as they went on to a 52-38 victory to pick up their first win of the Joel Clark era.
Two Jills were in double digits in scoring, led by Smith’s 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Holly Rands went on to finish with 11 points and four assists. Morgan Diamond, Silva and Emerson Clark all went on to finish with six points in the Jill’s victory as they improved to 1-1 to start the season.
The Jills are busy coming off of the Thanksgiving break as they host Bloomer Monday, Nov. 29 before heading to Hayward on Nov. 30 in Heart O’ North action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.