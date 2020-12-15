Falcon boys improve to 2-0
After a convincing season opening win at home against the Cornell Chiefs by the score of 69-24, which saw three Falcons finish in double digits as Harley Opachan, Riley Ewer and Blake Moore all had big nights in the victory. Opachan and Ewer also had double doubles in the opening victory.
On Friday last week the Falcons had to travel to New Auburn to take on an always tough Trojans team. That would be the case in the first half as the Falcons took a two point lead into the locker room at half as they led the Trojans 31-29.
The second half was a low scoring even as fouls came into play, but it was the Falcons outscoring the Trojans 19-12 to go on to pick up their second straight victory by a score of 50-41.
Opachan finished with his second straight double-double as he put up 14 points and 14 rebounds to lead the way. Ewer was just shy of one with 12 points and eight rebounds. Moore went on to finish the night with eight points as Isaac Kopacz chipped in with six in the road victory.
The Falcons will be home Friday night to host the Lake Holcombe Chieftains in what should be an early battle for conference positioning in the Lakeland East, and then are on the road next Tuesday as they head east to take on Prentice.
