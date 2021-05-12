Jacks play four games in five days
The Ladysmith baseball team had a full week of play on the diamond last week as they played four games in five days with little rest as they were on the road in Cameron and Northwestern before returning home Saturday morning to take on Bloomer in a double header.
In Cameron last Tuesday, the Jacks were able to put three runs on the board in the fifth inning, but the Comets were too much as they went on to a 10-3 victory.
Sam Zimmer led the way with two hits as Brady Ingersol drove in one run on the night. Ingersol, Grant Rydlund and Mitchell Lehman had had quality at bats as they each drew walks Tuesday night. Houston Dennis pitched four innings, striking out five batters in the 10-3 loss on the road.
On Thursday night up in Northwestern, the Jacks had to battle through 11 errors as the Tigers went on to the 14-4 victory.
The Jacks had eight hits on the night as Ingersol led the way with two and Dennis had one. Matthew Roach had an RBI on his first high school home run while Rydlund went on to drive in a RBI as well. Lehman and Ingersol each pitched two innings and Ingersol had two strike outs in his appearance on the mound.
On Saturday morning, the Jacks took on the Bloomer Black Hawks in double header action and it was Bloomer coming away with the sweep as they won 22-2 in the first game and 10-0 in the second.
THe Jacks are home this Thursday to take on Spooner before getting some rest to prepare to head to St. Croix Falls next Tuesday for a double header against the Saints.
