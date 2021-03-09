Board Advances Constitutional Amendments; Approves 8-Player Football & Fast Track Realignment
By: Mark bell
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control voted to advance three constitutional amendments to its annual meeting in May, approved three fast track and 8-player football conference realignment plans at its March meeting held last week.
The biggest local impact moves Bloomer out of the Heart O’North for all sports but football. While Bloomer had flirted with the idea of moving out of the Heart O’North for some time, Jason Stienmetz, Bloomer’s vice principal and activities director, said the addition of Ashland to the HO’N was a deciding factor. Every current HO’N school opposed Ashland joining the league.
The WIAA Board approved Bloomer entering the West Division of the Cloverbelt in all sports except football in the fall of 2021. The Cloverbelt had room, as the WIAA also approved Altoona’s move to the Middle Border from the West Division of the Cloverbelt for all sports except football in the fall of 2021.
“Bloomer has discussed this possibility for many years, even before my time as AD,” Stienmetz said. “The location of our school, being the southernmost in the HO’N, causes many early departures and loss of instructional time. As a member of the Western Cloverbelt Conference, our students would rarely need to depart before the end of our school day and therefore there would be less of a negative impact on students in the classroom.
“With the addition of Ashland next year in the HO’N, we would have five trips longer than the longest trip in the Western Cloverbelt.”
He noted, for Bloomer it is an hour trip to Spooner, an hour and 10 minutes to St. Croix Falls, an hour and 20 minutes to Hayward, an hour and 50 minutes to Northwestern and two hours and 20 minutes to Ashland. Bloomer’s longest trip in the Western Cloverbelt will be a 45-minute jaunt to Osseo-Fairchild.
“The HON is a great conference and we will miss the rivalries that have been established over the years,” Stienmetz said. “We still plan to play teams in the HON in non-conference competitions.
“The Western Cloverbelt will provide decreased travel times, safer travel, decreased transportation costs, decreased instructional time missed, potential to increase participation numbers in athletics, increased fan support at away events, and increased media coverage for our teams.
“Bloomer has been competing in non-conference competitions against many of the Western Cloverbelt teams for years in almost every sport we participate in. We look forward to joining the Western Cloverbelt Conference.”
Amendments Advanced
The WIAA Board reviewed and advanced two amendments to the constitution and one to the bylaws that will be voted on by the membership at an annual meeting rescheduled for May 26, 2021.
Two of the amendments address football deadlines for declaring co-op team configuration and 8-player or 11-player sponsorship status. The first would require all football co-op requests to adhere to an Oct. 15 deadline and adds a Board of Control interpretation to review football realignment applications on a two-year cycle in even years.
The second amendment requires schools to determine sponsorship in either 8-player or 11-player football-only by an Oct. 15 deadline on the same two-year cycle in even years.
The amendment impacting the bylaws would create a penalty for spectators ejected from an interscholastic athletic competition for flagrant harassment or unsporting conduct. Ejected spectators would be required to miss the next competition. Host school administration would be required to record and submit an ejection report to the WIAA.
Prairie Farm moves leagues
The WIAA Board approved an 8-player football plan that impacts the entire state and forms 11 conferences.
Prairie Farm (enrollment 83) will move into the Central Wisconsin-West for 8-player football, where it will be the smallest school. The Panthers join Bruce (143), Cornell (111), Lake Holcombe (102), McDonell Catholic (129) and New Auburn (94).
A re-vamped West Lakeland Conference will include Clayton (106), Frederic (114), Luck (129), Shell Lake (190), Siren (147) and Valley Christian School of Osceola (39). The nearest East Lakeland team will be Winter/Birchwood.
The board also remanded an 11-player football plan that impacts 23 schools back to the Conference Realignment Task Force, which will reconvene to re-evaluate the plan and four new proposals on April 6. Schools directly impacted by any reconsideration or changes to the existing plan will be notified. A plan will be brought back to the Board for final consideration at its April 16 meeting.
WIAA finances hurting
The WIAA Board also authorized moving the date of the Annual Meeting to May 26 in hope of conducting an in-person meeting. A virtual attendance option will also be made available with voting on amendments to be held prior to the meeting.
Following a review of the association’s financial information, the board discussed its disaster authority and will consider an emergency assessment of membership-wide fees to sustain operations until unrestricted admission to WIAA tournament series events resume.
After temporarily suspending membership dues and fees in 2015, the board permanently eliminated member dues and fees in 2017, with the stipulation of granting the board “disaster authority” to levy fees in the event of a membership emergency.
After further consideration and discussion, the board anticipates further review prior to voting on a fee. The assessment would accompany each school’s annual membership renewal form emailed in June and due no later than Aug. 1, 2021.
The WIAA receives no state or federal funding. Its viability to provide service to members is reliant on tournament gate receipts, which typically accounts for 87 percent of revenue to fund operations. Over the past five years, the WIAA has returned nearly $13.1 million to members with its shared revenue formula. In addition, members have saved approximately $2.54 million since the elimination of dues and fees in 2015, the WIAA reports.
The WIAA lost a significant source of funding with the cancellation of the Girls and Boys Basketball Tournaments in 2020 and severely restricted attendance at all tournament series events in 2020-21. The WIAA has sustained operations and has continued to conduct culminating events for 18 months by utilizing its operational reserve and receiving two installments of PPP funding.
Current projections reveal operating reserves to be depleted by August or September of this year.
Other action
Among other items shared with the board was a legislative update on the Officials Assault Bill LRB-1335/1 and a Virtual Charter Schools Bill SB-39/AB-62, a bill introduced to prohibit transgender females from participating in girls sports, the status of a UW requirement of background checks, a legal update on two pending eligibility-related cases, and a report on the winter season tournaments and the alternate fall season.
The WIAA, as defined by its Constitution, is a voluntary, unincorporated, and nonprofit organization. The membership oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 515 senior high schools and 48 junior high/middle level schools in its membership.
