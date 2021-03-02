2020-2021 East Lakeland All-Conference Girl’s Basketball

2020-2021

East Lakeland

All-Conference Girl’s Basketball

FIRST TEAM 

PlayerSchoolYear

Kristen LawtonFlambeau11

Abby BratanichFlambeau12

Brooke LechleitnerLake Holcombe11

Zoey RadaNew Auburn12

Hailey CossWinter10

SECOND TEAM - DEFENSE

PlayerSchool      Year

Alex GranicaBruce11

Kelsea PoppCornell10

Payton SchultzBirchwood11

Allison Golat-HattamerLake Holcombe12

Karly KirkmanLake Holcombe10

Kate PasanenWinter10

HONARABLE MENTION

PlayerSchool                    Year

Isabelle ClarkCornell12

Rheanna HopkinsBruce10

Teaira SpaethCornell11

Evelyn CodyNew Auburn10

Ari BrostFlambeau11

Cassie BishopWinter10

 

 

Player of the Year – Kristen Lawton (Flambeau)

 

Players are listed alphabetically by school

 

 

