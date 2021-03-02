2020-2021
East Lakeland
All-Conference Girl’s Basketball
FIRST TEAM
PlayerSchoolYear
Kristen LawtonFlambeau11
Abby BratanichFlambeau12
Brooke LechleitnerLake Holcombe11
Zoey RadaNew Auburn12
Hailey CossWinter10
SECOND TEAM - DEFENSE
PlayerSchool Year
Alex GranicaBruce11
Kelsea PoppCornell10
Payton SchultzBirchwood11
Allison Golat-HattamerLake Holcombe12
Karly KirkmanLake Holcombe10
Kate PasanenWinter10
HONARABLE MENTION
PlayerSchool Year
Isabelle ClarkCornell12
Rheanna HopkinsBruce10
Teaira SpaethCornell11
Evelyn CodyNew Auburn10
Ari BrostFlambeau11
Cassie BishopWinter10
Player of the Year – Kristen Lawton (Flambeau)
Players are listed alphabetically by school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.