Hunting

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to try hunting this year. To get started, sign up for a safety course, as it’s never too early for new hunters to take a hunter education course or for experienced hunters to retake it as a refresher.

More than 20,000 people take hunter education courses in Wisconsin each year. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1973, must complete a hunter education course and have a hunter education certification on file to purchase any hunting license in Wisconsin unless hunting under the Mentored Hunting Law. Anyone aged 17 and under must complete an in-person course.

