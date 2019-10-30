Tridents close out dual meet season with busy week
The Trident Dive and Swim team had a busy week last week as the action started on Monday night as Junior Kitara Fye competed at the Conference Invite Dive Meet. Fye competed in the 11 dive meet finishing sixth in a talented field of 16 area divers. Kitara went on to dive on Tuesday and Thursday night placing first against Lakeland and Rice Lake. “Kitara had a good week of competition and has been steadily improving throughout this season I know she’s really looking forward to competing at the Sectional Dive meet on November 8th,” coach Matt Bunton stated.
On Tuesday, the Trident swimmers hosted Lakeland Union High School. The Tridents took the lead early with excellent swims in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley and the 50 free. “Yes, we took 1st places in all of those events but the real story was the fight that took place to out touch Lakeland for 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th place finishes by the entire team. In each event, there are 16 points up for grabs so fighting for each place is critical to get a win against a tough team like Lakeland.” Lakeland came back fighting after the break claiming wins in the 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 200 free relay. But in the backstroke and breastroke the Tridents took back the lead and finished the meet 88-82 claiming their 6th victory and closing out their conference season with a 6-2 record. “This was really a whole team effort tonight. I saw a lot of good swims and great fight out of our girls. This was a big win for this team and I couldn’t be any prouder of their effort,” coach Bunton pointed out.
The Tridents were at home on Thursday again this time hosting their non-conference neighbors Rice Lake. Although the Trident girls posted many excellent times, Rice Lake was a little too strong and claimed a 100 – 76 win over the Tridents. “Even though we always prefer to get the win, many of our girls had season best swims tonight,” coach Bunton commented.
Several of the Trident’s first year swimmers posted big time drops including Freshman Macy Kennedy with a 5 second drop in the backstroke leg of the medley relay and a two second drop in the 100 freestyle. Freshman Caitlyn Kolter had a four second time drop in the 50 freestyle and then went on to drop another seven seconds in her 100 freestyle time. Junior Jade Hengst dropped 30 seconds in her 200 freestyle and 28 seconds in her leg of the 100 free relay. Freshman Izzy Mitchell and Junior Lizzy Nelson each took 5 seconds off of their 100 breastroke times. “These girls have been working hard all season on both their technique and fitness and it’s really fun to see that effort start to really pay off. They have all come a long way since the first day of the season back in early August,” coach Bunton concluded.
The Tridents move in to their Championship season over the next few weeks with the Great Northern Conference swim meet on November 1, and then the Division 2 Sectional meet on November 9, at UW-Stevens Point.
