Jacks pin down Barron at Super Dual
The Ladysmith gymnasium was packed full of wrestling competition as every Heart O’ North Conference team was in attendance for the super duals match ups last Friday night.
In the second round of competition, the Lumberjack wreslters were matched up against the Barron Bears as the night’s competition started aff with double forfeits at 195 and 220 pounds.
Wade Stanger got things rolling for the Lumberjacks as the junior heavyweight pinned William Weise in 48 seconds to take a 6-0 lead over the Bears.
Next up for the Jacks at 106 pounds was Coltin Fenstermacher as he took on senior, Devon Osborn. Fenstermacher, a freshman pinned Osborn in 2:57 to give the Jacks the 12-0 lead.
After two forfeits to Barron at 113 and 120 pounds, junior Derick VOllendorf went out and got the pin over Cole Hanson in 58 seconds to regain Ladysmith’s lead 18-12.
Marcuse Hanson then picked up another six points with a forfeit at 132, which led to DJ Livingston extending the Jacks lead with a pin over Mason Ecker in 1:45 to go up 24-12.
The Bears earned back six points at 145 pounds, but Ryan Vollendorf picked up five points with a tech fall victory over Joe Mashak by a score of 15-0.
After a forfeit to Barron at 170 pounds, Grant Rydlund finished off the night with a pin for the Jacks at 182 as he defeated Austin Bladow in 1:06 as the Jack went on to a 41-23 victory over the Barron Bears.
The Jacks now get set to head into the tournament series as they travel to Cameron this Saturday for the Heart O’ North Conference tournament, which is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m.
