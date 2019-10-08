Jills cage Bulldogs, end 30 year drought against Barron
The Ladysmith volleyball team had a big week last week as they captured big wins troughout the week to celebrate homecoming week at Ladysmith.
On Tuesday night the Jills were on the road at Chetek-Weyerhaueser and the Jills started set one out strong with 92 percent serving and a score of 25-14. Solid passing and defensive play in the back court helped the Jills set up and control the net. “Mady Clark, Rian Engelhardt and Abby Meltz do a tremendous job back there and setters, Faith and Emily run the offense so well with 14 and 15 assists to the hitters on the night. Chetek-W was not going to go away easily and while once tied at 12, they went on a run with our team finding ourselves in a 13-20 deficit. We did not want to lose this set and after a time out the Jills began working for one point at a time,” stted head coach, Tammy Peggar.
In the second set, a missed serve by the Bulldogs, a kill at the net and solo block by Faith Meltz gave the Jills three quick points and with the score 18-22, Abby Meltz took to the service line and served four points to tie the score 22 all. An error by the Jills put the Bulldogs up 22-23, and after a Bulldog error it pushed the score to 23 all when freshman Allison Clark was strong at the service line with an ace serve to move the Jills a point ahead. An error tied the score 24 all. A serve and a hit by Emil Egle after the pass by Rian and set up by Faith put Ladysmith on top 25-24. Egle served again, had a defensive dig off the block from Emerson Clark, to Faith Meltz with the set up and Emerson got the kill to end this set 26-24. “It was a pretty intense ending to this set and I liked the players poise on the court in this tight set. The Jills went on to take set 3, 25-20. The team had 11 ace serves and served their best yet, 91% overall. The team had balanced scoring at the net with 35 kills,” coach Peggar pointed out.
On Thursday night the Jills returned home to take on the Barron Bears as the gym was full of excitement on this Cancer Awareness event. Barron has not been beat by the Jills since the early 70’s. “We have taken a set or two over the years, but they always have a strong team at all levels. Tonight would be no exception. We work hard to defeat Barron every season. It’s a goal that we have,” stated coach Peggar.
Set one did not go well at the service line to say the least for the Jills. “You could see and hear the frustration in the gym. We missed a lot of serves in a row and that can bring a team down fast. The players on this team may have been frustrated, but it did not hold them back from pushing forward. Losing a close set 1, 23-25, they knew they needed to regroup and fast. We were aware that we could control the net once we got the ball in play,” coach Peggar stated.
With a score of 12 all, Rian Engelhardt was on the service line and served seven points for the Jills, five of them aces. The team backed her up at the net with some nice kills by Emerson and Abby Meltz. A kill and an assist from Faith Meltz to Allison Clark ended this set with the Jills on top, 25-16. “Our serving was better, but still not great in set 3 but controlling the net by using all of our hitters and mixing up our plays we were able to win this set 25-18. In the 4th set, Barron gained a little momentum and the we found ourselves down 6-13. We had just been down like this two night before and the players knew we could work back but it would take a total team effort,” coach Peggar pointed out.
After two timeouts forthe Jills and with a serve by libero, Mady Clark and a block by Emerson Clark, the Jills started to gain a bit on Barron’s lead. A solo block by Cora Gerber as well as three nice hits really helped the Jills at the net. “As the score went back and forth we were still a bit shy of the lead before a kill by Emerson Clark, set up by Emily changed the momentum back in the Jill’s favor. A kill at the net by Abby and an ace serve by Emerson moved us forward by a point. A solo block by Abby and another ace serve by Emerson along with 2 kills by Faith Meltz put us ahead 23-19. With the score now 23-21, Emily Egle got the kill at the net and Abby Meltz went to the service line to serve an ace for the win in set 4, 25-21.
I was so proud of all these young ladies tonight. We did not play our best, we did not serve well, we were behind much of the time, but these athletes all have a great deal of mental concentration and determination to dig down and get the job done no matter what. Credit goes to each and every one on this team for their efforts. Rian had 9 ace serves and 18 points. We had 40 kills at the net, 11 by Abby, 10 by Faith, seven each for Emily Egle and Engelhardt, four for Emerson and 1 for Allison. Mady Clark had eight digs, Rian, six, Abby Meltz (5), Faith Meltz (5). The team wished to thank all of those who joined us for our Cancer Awareness Event,” coach Peggar concluded.
