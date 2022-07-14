The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds sturgeon spearers that the deadline to apply for an Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing tag is Aug. 1.
Due to a higher success rate on the Upriver Lakes, only 500 license holders will be selected to spear a sturgeon from lakes Poygan, Winneconne or Butte des Morts during the 2023 sturgeon spearing season.
License holders must apply for a license or purchase a preference point to harvest a sturgeon from the Upriver Lakes. Spearing licenses are then issued through a drawing where priority is granted to applications with the most preference points. Those not selected earn a preference point for future drawings.
Applicants will be notified of whether they received the authorization to purchase an Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing license by Oct. 1, 2022.
An unlimited number of sturgeon spearing licenses are available for the Lake Winnebago spear fishery and can be purchased until Oct. 31, 2022. Applicants authorized for an Upriver Lakes license cannot purchase a license for Lake Winnebago.
Resident and nonresident licenses are available for purchase online through the DNR’s Go Wild license portal at https://gowild.wi.gov/ or at any license sales location found at https://dnr.wi.gov/permits/csrsp/licenseagents.aspx. All license holders must be a minimum of 12-years-old or turning 12-years-old between Nov. 1, 2022, and the last day of the season.
The 2023 Winnebago System sturgeon spearing season will begin on Feb. 11, 2023, on Lake Winnebago, Lake Poygan, Lake Winneconne and Lake Butte des Morts. The season will run for a maximum of 16 days or until any of the annual biologically based harvest caps are reached.
