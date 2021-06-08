Falcons finish week 2-1
The Flambeau Falcon softball team finished the regular season last week as they took on Prairie Farm, Bruce and Lake Holcombe/Cornell in East Lakeland Conference action.
Last Tuesday the Falcons headed to Prairie Farm to take on the Panthers as the Falcons picked up the big 18-5 victory on the road.
Madyson Martin drove in four RBIs on the night as she went 2 for 4 with a triple. Mya Baselt and Abby Bratanch both had three RBIs as nine Falcons drove in runs in the victory.
Baslet was the victor on the mound for Flambeau as she went seven innings, strinking out five batters in Prairie Farm.
On Thursday night the Falcons played host to the Bruce Red Raiders and picked up another big win by a score of 12-2 over Bruce.
Oliva Taylor had three RBIs with a home run as Bratanich, Baselt and Martin each drove in two runs in the victory.
Baselt picked up her second win of the week, as she struck out nine batters in six innings for the Falcons.
On Friday night the Falcons ran into the Lake Holcombe/Cornell Knights who finished off Flambeau’s regular season with a loss by the score of 11-0 as the Falcons sit at 7-6 as they get set to host Prairie Famr on Mon. June 14 at 5 p.m. in Flambeau as they enter the second round of the Division five WIAA play-offs at home.
