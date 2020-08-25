Lumberjills kick off golf season at home
The Ladysmith Girls Golf season got underway on Friday with a dual match against the Barron Bears at Tee Away Golf Club in Ladysmith. With the season starting later than normal, the girls only had a few days of practice before the first match of the season. Fortunately, strong Senior leadership, and big improvements from returning golfers helped lead the team to a victory over Barron, 207 to 215.
Senior Jackie Wallin shot the low score of the match with a 47. Barron’s Kami Zurn was right behind her with a 48, and Ladysmith Senior Kaitlyn Schott came in with a 49.
Rounding out Ladysmith’s scoring was Sophomore Sydney Schott with a 54, and Freshmen, Michelle Wallin turned in a 57 in her first high school match. Newcomer and Junior Payton Kell - shot an 83 in her first ever golf event as Ladysmith’s number five , and another newcomer Morgan Diamond, also a Junior, carded a 76 in the junior varsity portion of the match.
