Hayshakers come on late to sink Sea Dogs
The Tony Hayshakers officially opened up the Upper13 League season this past Sunday as they hosted the Superior Sea Dogs in what turned out to be a tight game behind great pitching by both teams.
The Hayshakers and Sea Dogs were both held scoreless for the first seven and a half innings as Tony’s Dakota Herrman pitched an eight inning shut out as the youngster from Chetek gave up only to hits as he went on to strike out five Sea Dog batters on the day.
For the Hayshakers, it would be their late offensive performance in the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings that was the difference as they put their first run up in the seventh, followed by two more runs in the eight behind the one RBI of Bryce Meverden and two RBIs of Carter Verdegan. Three runs is all it took as they went on to the 3-0 victory over the Sea Dogs to move to 1-0 on the season in the Upper13 League play.
On the day, the Hayshakers were led by Chase Groothousen and Dakota Herrman as they went 2 for 4 on the day as Groothousen had a double. Ethan Martin, Meverden, Nate Roach and Carter Verdegan all finished 1 for 4 on the day as Groothousen, Meverden, Strenke, Roach and Connor Kopras all got on base being patient with walks.
Behind Herrman’s eight scoreless innings to pick up the win, it was Bryce Strenke picking up the save for the Hayshakers as he pitched the final inning striking out one batter and giving up zero hits in his appearance for the ave.
“Sunday was a fun day of baseball, and we really showed a lot of growth from a week ago as we really made some heads up plays. Roach’s double play was a big one and our defense was really spot on as Herrman pitched a great eight innings in the win. We definitely had many scoring opportunities as we left eight runners stranded, which is something we can build on and hopefully can take advantage more as the season goes on. The Sea Dogs are a great ball club and to pick up the victory at home against a team like them shows what we are capable of all season. I really happy all around with how we played, but we have room to improve and I know this team is hungry to make a run to show we are a team to be dealt with in the Upper13 League,’ state manager Scottie Mateski.
The Hayshakers are off now until they return home on Friday, June 26 as they host the Eau Claire Rivermen in Tony at 5:30 p.m.
In other Upper13 opening day play it was Washburn defeating Glidden 13-6, Ashald over Mellen by a score of 7-4 as Hurley had a bye.
