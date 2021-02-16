Raiders crowned conference champions
The Bruce Red Raiders had one goal in mind in conference play and that was to capture the title outright for the 2020-21 season.
To do that though, the Raiders found themselves in control of their own destiny last week with three games on their schedule, and all must wins as they took on Flambeau, Birchwood and Lake Holcombe.
On Monday night last week, the Raiders played host to the Flambeau Falcons, who also had an outside shot at a share of the conference title in sight.
That was short lived though as the Raiders came out firing as they took a 30-23 first half lead and turned it into a 50-38 victory at home.
McCoy Mansky led the way for the Raiders with 15 points as Ryan Popowich finished with 13 points. Dan Brockman went on to score nine points and Jake Thome chipped in with eight.
For the Falcons it was Harley Opachan leading the way with nine points as Dawson Kauffman and Isaac Kopacz both scored seven for the Falcons.
Next up for the Raiders last Thursday was the Birchwood Bobcats as they breazed to a 57-41 victory to set up a conference championship game in a winner takes all match up on Saturday in Lake Holcombe.
It was Matthew Popowich leading the way Thursday with 18 points as Ryan Popowich scored 15 points and Brockman went on to finish with ten.
It all came down to the final regular season game last Saturday night in Lake Holcombe as Bruce and Lake Holcombe were set to battle it out for the out right championship as the two squared off in East Lakeland Conference action.
Saturday night was everything a championship game could be as both teams were tied heading into the half at 38-38.
In the second half though it was the Red Riaders getting the job done as they out scored Lake Holcombe by four points to claim the conference championship outright by a score of 69-64.
Four Red Raiders scored in double digits as they were led by Thomes 21 points. McCoky Mansky finished with 14 points, Ryan Popowich had 13 points while Matthew Popowich went on to score ten.
The Red Raider finished the regular season with a 13-3 overall record and a 10-2 conference record as they were crowned the East Lakeland Champions Saturday night under first year head coach Ed Lanzer.
