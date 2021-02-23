LADYSMITH POOL
LEAGUE STANDINGS
TEAMWL
5th Quarter III6739
211 Club II5838
Theater Lounge I5533
5th Quarter IV4650
DJ’s4436
Theater Lounge II3553
5th Quarter II3363
211 Club I2832
MUD BROOK POOL
LEAGUE STANDINGS
TEAMWL
Flaters2412
Cookies2214
Arnold 11917
D-Bar1917
Roses Bay1917
Flaters 21818
Phat Bob’s1620
Broken Arrow1521
Arnold 21422
Big Minnow1422
Last Week’s Results:
Broken Arrow def Rose’s Bay 6-3
Cookie’s def Phat Bob’s 5-4
Big Minnow def Arnold 2 6-3
Arnold 1 def Flater’s 2 5-4
Flater’s def D-Bar 6-3
Cookies def Broken Arrow 7-2
NORTH COUNTRY
LEAGUE STANDINGS
TEAMWL
Arnold Bar 2144
Broken Arrow144
Arnold Bar 11314
Big Minnow 2135
Black Bear1314
D Bar1314
Flater’s117
Ted’s Timber Lodge117
Big Minnow 1918
Pine Drive621
Phat Bob’s315
Last Week’s Results:
Flater’s def Big Minnow 1 5-4
Broken Arrow def D-Bar 6-3
Arnold 1 def Phat Bob’s 7-2
Black Bear def Pine Drive 7-2
