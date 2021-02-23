POOL LEAGUE STANDINGS

LADYSMITH POOL

LEAGUE STANDINGS

TEAMWL

5th Quarter III6739

211 Club II5838

Theater Lounge I5533

5th Quarter IV4650

DJ’s4436

Theater Lounge II3553

5th Quarter II3363

211 Club I2832

 

MUD BROOK POOL 

LEAGUE STANDINGS

TEAMWL

Flaters2412

Cookies2214

Arnold 11917

D-Bar1917

Roses Bay1917

Flaters 21818

Phat Bob’s1620

Broken Arrow1521

Arnold 21422

Big Minnow1422

Last Week’s Results:

Broken Arrow def Rose’s Bay 6-3

Cookie’s def Phat Bob’s 5-4

Big Minnow def Arnold 2  6-3

Arnold 1 def Flater’s 2  5-4

Flater’s def D-Bar 6-3

Cookies def Broken Arrow 7-2

 

NORTH COUNTRY

LEAGUE STANDINGS

TEAMWL

Arnold Bar 2144

Broken Arrow144

Arnold Bar 11314

Big Minnow 2135

Black Bear1314

D Bar1314

Flater’s117

Ted’s Timber Lodge117

Big Minnow 1918

Pine Drive621

Phat Bob’s315

Last Week’s Results:

Flater’s def Big Minnow 1  5-4

Broken Arrow def D-Bar 6-3

Arnold 1 def Phat Bob’s 7-2

Black Bear def Pine Drive 7-2

