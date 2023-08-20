Hunting

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages new and experienced hunters to enroll in a hunter education course before the upcoming fall season. Courses are available across the state and in a variety of formats.

Those who complete a hunter education course play a vital role in keeping Wisconsin a safe place to hunt. Most hunting incidents in Wisconsin involve hunters older than 40, decades after learning firearm safety rules in their hunter education courses. It may be time for veteran hunters to refresh these valuable lessons.

