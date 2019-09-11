Falcons start season off with 2-0 record
The Flambeau Falcons volleyball team started off their season last week at New Auburn high school, where they would take the win in a 3-0 set game. The Falcons started off strong against the Trojans as they took the first match 25-15. They ended the night with a 25-16 match, and 25-15 match to end the game.
On Thursday the Falcons hosted the Lake Holcombe Chieftans in an early season showdown as the Falcons went on to win the match by the score of 3-1.
The Falcons beat the Chieftains the first match with a 25-10 set. The second set they took the win with a score of 25-16 as the third set the Chieftains beat the Falcons by a score of 27-25 to bring the match to a 2-1 score. The Falcons had to bounce back as they then went on to win the game with a 25-16 score to take the match 3-1 to down the Chieftains in head coach, Karleigh Cody’s home debut.
Courtney Riel and Georgia Groothousen led the team in blocks with their strong net play. Emma Allard and Zoe Groothousen lead the Falcons in assists, and Jayda Moore lead her team in back row passes and defense. “This was a huge win for the girls as they really came out and played as one. In the end it is about how they are coming together as a team and starting to understand what it is we are trying to do out on the ccourt. It has been a long time since we have defeated the Chieftains, but it is still early in the season and we have work to do to keep improving as a team. That is and will continue to be our focus as we continue on in the season,” stated head coach, Karleigh Cody.
For the Chieftains it was Karleigh Andres and Josi Elmberg leading the way with four kills each as Alycia Emmons finished with three. Allison Golat-Hattamer finished with 10 assists as Kristen Larsen had 21 digs and Golat-Hatamer had 16.
The Falcons are currently 2-0 in conference play as they will be on the road Tuesday as they head to Bruce to take on the Red Raiders in conference play at 7:15 p.m. with JV beginning at 5:45 p.m.
The Chieftains are currently 0-2 in the conference as they at home taking on Birchwood this Thursday and then off to New Auburn next Tuesday to take on the Trojans.
