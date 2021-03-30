AREA YOUNGSTER AWARDED PLAQUE FOR TROPHY BEAR – Tyler Sepanski, son of Brad and Angie Sepanski of Glen Flora was awarded this plaque this past weekend in at the Wisconsin Bear Hunter’s Association in Merrill, WI. Sepanski harvested a 291 pound bear in September during the Fall season and placed fourth in the Junior Bear catagory. – Photo by Todd Roehl
The Ladysmith News
Rusk County Shopper
Northwoods Escape
Special Graduation Section
- To view this e-Edition click the image on the left.
Special Christmas Section
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.