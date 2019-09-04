Red Raiders down Steelheads at home
The Bruce Red Raider football team was home last Thursday night as they hosted the Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore Steelheads in eight-man football action.
The Red Raiders got off to a hot start that saw them score the first five touchdowns of the night as it started off in the first quarter on a Caleb Wojcik 30 yard run as well as a Garrett Stevens 14 yard touchdown reception from Chris Brockman that saw Bruce with the lead 14-0.
The Raider added to their score in the second quarter on two touchdown runs from Brockman as he scored from seven yards out and one yard to stretch their lead to 26-0 heading into the half.
After the half the Steelheads first possession was stopped on an interception by Brockman that was capped off on the very next play as he found Dexter Roatch on a 47 yard touchdown pass to go up 32-0.
The Steelheads answered back on the next possession, but Jared Rausch scored on the next Red Raider possession to take the lead back to 32 points as they led 38-6.
Washburn would score two more times, but the Raiders first half was too much as they came away with the 38-22 victory.
The Raider went on to 501 yards of total offense as they threw for 152 yards and rushed for 349 yards. Brockman ran for 90 yards and two scores as he threw for 152 and two touchdowns. Roatch rushed for 131 yards and had 47 yards receiving and a touchdown. “Overall we saw much better play, no where near as many penalties as our first game. We ran the ball very well gaining 349 for the game. Chris had a heck of a game rushing for 90 and going 5 of 7 passing for 151 and two more touchdowns. He threw the ball extremely well and our rec. made some really nice catches for some big plays. We need to continue this balance as we are going to start running into some better teams these next couple weeks in New Auburn next Friday and Luck the week after. We will find out what type of team we are in the next couple weeks. New Auburn is playing extremely well and they are really big, and Luck has everyone back and is playing at a high level as well. Washburn was a much improved team and I think we did a nice job handling there physical play after that first series of the game. Washburn would score late in the game, but we felt overall it was a very good week two step in the right direction,” stated head coach, Jason Lehman.
The Raiders are home again this Friday night as they host New Auburn at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.