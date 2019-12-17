Jacks pick up two big wins, move to 3-1
The Ladysmith boy’s basketball team picked up two big wins last week as they were on the road last Tuesday in Stanley-Boyd to take on the Orioles before returning home to host the Cameron Comets.
In Stanley-Boyd, the Jacks found themselves fighting back in the second half as they went into the locker room at halftime down 33-26 to the Orioles.
It was the big second half as they Jacks came roaring back from a double digit deficit as they out scored the Orioles 35-22 to pick up the victory on the road as they downed Stanley-Boyd 61-55.
Leading the way for the Lumberjacks was Peyton Rogers with 26 points as Spencer Draghi scored 15 points in the victory. Eli Rogers chipped in with eight points as Tru Dupee went on to score six points in the non-conference victory.
On Thursday the Jacks were at home as they hosted the Cameron Comets, and from the opening tip the Jacks had a game plan put in place as they matched the Comets bucket for bucket as they were both tied at the half 27-27.
In the second half the Jacks continued to stick to the game plan as they crept out ahead of the Comets and closed out the game out scoring Cameron 37-32 in the second half to pick up the 64-59 victory in Heart O’ North action. “Thursday was a HUGE win for these young men. Cameron matches up with us very well at every position and our advantage was Peyton., so we had to have a good game plan put together and the boys executed it very well as we’re getting ready for Northwestern on this week, as it doesn’t get a lot easier for us moving forward. We had two big wins last week and the kids hard work is paying off,” stated head coach Brian Rogers.
The Jacks return home this Friday as they host the Cumberland Beavers at 7:15 p.m.
