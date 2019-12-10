Jacks open season 1-1 in HON action
The Ladysmith boy’s basketball team opened up the 2019-2020 season last week with a pair of conference games as they hosted the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Bulldogs last Tuesday night before heading west to take on the Barron Bears.
On Tuesday night as the Jacks hosted the Bulldogs the Jacks jumped out to a 34-21 first half lead that was full of fouls as both teams headed to the line in the half.
The Second half was much closer, but the Jacks still outscored the Bulldogs 37-36 to go on to pick up the victory 71-57.” Our goal tonight was to come out and not allow their big guy, Kyle Bilodeau to beat. We knew that we could do some things defensively to deny him the ball in the post as well as take some charges on him to get him foul trouble. For the most part, we were able to accomplish our goal with him although he got free a few times in the second half to score. Defensively for our first game, I was pretty pleased that we were able to force 20 contested shots and they only outrebounded us by one 32-31. We held to 38.4% on their effective field goal percentage as well. Offensively we were able to put some points up scoring 71 tonight. There are a couple of reasons for this. First of all, we took great shots tonight only taking 10 contested or questionable shots. Also, we were able to get to the line 26 times making 20 for an amazing 77% clip. Also, we were five strong tonight as we assisted on 17 of our 22 fields goals that we made. That means we were getting amazing shots and teammates were finding the open man. The first night out we had some foul trouble and so we had to get creative with our subbing patterns right away and the kids who came off the bench held their own and allowed our players in foul trouble some time to sit and get ready to go back in at the appropriate time,” stated head coach, Brian Rogers
Peyton Rogers had a monsterous night with 29 points as Spencer Draghis finished with 14 points. Carter Closs went on to score nine as Tru Dupee had eight points.
On Friday night the Jacks took on Barron in what was a battle a year ago that saw Barron take both games in close match ups.
At the end of the first half, it looked to be on the same path as a year earlier as the Bears were up 23-20 over the Lumberjacks heading into the locker room.
The second half saw the Bears outscore the Jacks 35-24 as they went on to had Ladysmith their first loss of the season 55-47. Peyton Rogers was the leading scorer again with 14 points as Draghi was close behind with 13 points. Braden Evjen went on to finish with nine points as the Jacks currently sit 1-1 to start the season.” Playing in a packed gym on a Friday night for basketball is pretty fun and we told the boys before the game that the atmosphere is going to be that of a playoff setting.
We started the game doing pretty well even though we did not run much offense and took a number of ill-advised shots with a couple actually going in. At halftime we were ahead 23-20 after being up 21-14 at one point. In the locker room we attempted to get our press break attack set up to avoid giving up easy opportunities to them after we turn it over. This was a much more physical game than the CW game and found out that we have to bring a more physical nature to rebounding having given up 11 offensive rebounds to Barron.This led to second opportunities for their offense and that was easily the difference in the game. Just when it appeared that we had a stop, they would get an offensive rebound and second-chance points. The other glaring issues that we had tonight was getting out of position in our zone defense so much so that we gave up a lot of wide-open looks to their shooters. They made us pay a few times when they hit some big shots in the second half. We cannot gamble and leave our teammates in situations where we are forced to scramble out of their areas. Once you’re in scramble mode, you’re always in scramble. Compared to the first game, I felt we hunted our shots a little too much and didn’t allow them to come naturally in the flow of our offense. Of the 43 shots we took tonight, 22 would qualify as low-quality ones. Despite our shot selection, we were right there at the end of the game. A few breaks here or there and we could have come out on top. These are great games for us as a team though because they make us mentally tougher for the rest of the season. After the first two games of the season, I’m pleased with where we are at but nowhere near satisfied. We have to continue to get better rebounding the ball and our efficiency on offense and defense needs to keep improving. Effort-wise I’m happy with how hard the boys play and their wanting to work hard. We just have to avoid those lulls when there is some adversity and we have to just keep fighting through it,” concluded coach Rogers
The Jacks will be home this Friday as they host the Cameron Comets as well as next Tuesday when they host the Northwestern Tigers in conference action.
