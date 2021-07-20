Mardi Gras
Run/Walk 5K Results
NameTime
Grace Pearson21:00
Terry Willoughby21:21
Justin Rittgers21:28
Nathan Kromrey21:51
Jodi Meinke23:00
Chris Poradish23:40
Rachel Sovacool23:41
Chandler Roemer23:42
Ashton Gwiazda25:56
Jessica Bingham26:23
Nic Schroeder29:30
Hope Burke29:40
Rachel Rands29:55
Sophia Becker29:56
Mark Chew Hin Choo30:13
Ann Tucker33:28
Amber Ahrens35:30
Kayla Hoiby35:30
Donna Mahun36:28
Brian Tucker39:18
Annette Leduc41:49
Jessica Miller45:00
Michell Van Doorn45:11
Laura Stunkel45:11
Rhonda Siefert45:15
Tiffany Noel45:20
Rachel Moser45:20
Rachel Rosolowski45:20
Ann Slowiak45:20
Tori Busse50:00
Cathy Busse50:00
Jennifer Kopacz50:00
Top Female Run Results
Grace Pearson - 1st
Justine Rittger - 2nd
Jodi Meinke - 3rd
Top Male Run Results
Nathan Kromrey - 1st
Chris Poradish - 2nd
Ashton Gwiazda - 3rd
Top Walker
Donna Mahun - 1st
