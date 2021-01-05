#2 - Area schools turn on the lights to honor seniors & athletes as season come to a halt
With COVID stopping all spring athletic season after the Governor issued a state at home order as well as all schools sending home their students. All area athletes had their seasons come to an end, and all four schools in our area made sure they let the kids know they were thinking about them and all their hard work and sacrifices by turning on the lights at their school ball fields in support of the athletes and seniors who wouldn’t see their field of competition during the spring of 2020.
