Podiums, Team Records and Personal Bests for the Tridents at the State Swim Meet
Mya Baselt, Madeline Bunton, Olivia Bunton and Brooke Lechleitner all took to the pool at Waukesha South High School on Friday night to represent their team and the Bruce, Flambeau, Ladysmith and Lake Holcombe Schools and communities at the 2020 WIAA Division 2 State Swim Meet. The girls all had personal best swims and enjoyed great success at the championship meet.
The meet started out with the four girls in the 200 Medley Relay. Each swam excellent times and as a team took another .3 seconds off their Sectional time for a 14th place finish. Next up, Madeline Bunton competed in the 200 Freestyle. The Ladysmith Sophomore dropped another 1.45 seconds from her best time setting a new team record and earning fifth place and a trip to the podium. Two events later, it was Brooke Lechleitner’s turn at the 50 Freestyle. The Lake Holcombe Junior lost another .29 seconds to finish the race in third place overall and setting another new team record. Brooke was back at it in the 100 Freestyle dropping an astonishing 1.53 seconds and posting a time of 53.52, earning another trip to the podium for her fourth place finish. Madeline then was back on the starting block in the 500 Freestyle race where she dropped nearly three seconds setting a new team record of 5:22.35 and earning another fifth place trip to the podium. Finally, all four girls were back for the 4 x 100 Freestyle relay. Brooke took the lead off leg and finished with a 54.82. Ladysmith Senior Olivia Bunton then hit the water dropping time and finishing her leg in 58.95 seconds. Next up was Flambeau Senior Mya Baselt finishing in 59.31 seconds. Madeline had the anchor leg and hit the wall in 54.03 seconds for a combined time of 3:47.11 and a 7th place finish. Head coach Matt Bunton concluded by stating, “all four of the girls swam extremely well tonight dropping time in each of their events. I’m very happy for Madeline and Brooke – not just making it to state but setting new team records and representing their team on the podium is a tremendous accomplishment. And Olivia and Mya have really finished strong this year. It was just a few weeks ago that we were just trying to get that 4 x 100 freestyle relay under 4:00 minutes and now to see all four girls go under 1 minute, dropping over 13 seconds as a team and finishing the state meet in seventh place! What an achievement! It’s been such a weird, stressful year with everything going on I’m just extremely proud of these four girls, every one of their teammates and the entire Trident team. They persevered, stayed focused on improving their form and fitness at every practice and never lost sight of their goals both individually and as a team. Their success this year speaks volumes about the incredible character of these girls and their strength as a team. I am one very proud coach!”
