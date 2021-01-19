Jills pick up three straight wins
The Lumberjill’s basketball team seems to be picking up steam at the right time as they picked up three straight victories last week as they swept the Hayward Hurricanes as well as taking down the Bloomer Blackhawks at home in a exciting Heart O’ North match-up in Ladysmith.
Last Monday the Jills kicked off the first of three games as they hosted the Hurricanes for the first of two meetings in six days at home in Ladysmith.
The Jills were up at the half 29-19 as they went on to a 41-33 victory behind Raemalee Smith’s 22 points. Allison Clark finished in double digits as well as she had 11 points in the victory.
On THursday, the Jills played host to the Bloomer Blackhawks in what was an exciting Heart O’ North match-up.
The first half saw the Jills out score the Blackhawks 34-27 behind the Allison Clark’s nineteen, first half points.
In the second half, the score was even tighter as the Blackhawks were three points better than the Jills 24-21, but the Jills hung on to get the victory 55-51.
Allison Clark finished with a team high 26 points, as Smith had 12 points while Kamia Silva scored eight and Emerson Clark had six points.
On Saturday, the Jills went up to Hayward where they got the victory by the score of 46-28. No stats were reported at the time of print.
The Jills will be home this Friday as they host Barron and then are on the road next Monday to take on Bloomer.
