2020 Heart O’ North
All-Conference Volleyball
FIRST TEAM
Name SchoolPositionYear
Josie Kostner Bloomer Libero Senior
Madeleine Schofield Chetek-Weyer Outside Hitter Senior
Siri Hyatt Cumberland Middle Hitter Soph
Allison Clark Ladysmith Middle Hitter Soph
Abby Meltz Ladysmith Outside Hitter Senior
Allison Luoma Northwestern Middle Blocker Senior
Kylie Broten St Croix Falls Middle Junior
Lucia Neuman St Croix Falls Setter Senior
SECOND TEAM
Name SchoolPositionYear
Megan Bartlett Barron Libero Senior
Macey Herrman Barron Middle Hitter Junior
Bella Seibel Bloomer Outside Hitter Soph
Brooke Moravitz Cameron Libero/ O Hitter Junior
Greta Jorstad Chetek-Weyer Middle Hitter/S Junior
Brynn Erickson Northwestern Outside Hitter Soph
Olivia Miron St Croix Falls Middle Senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Name SchoolPositionYear
Megan Bischel Bloomer Middle Blocker Senior
Lexi Post Bloomer Outside Hitter Junior
Khalia Evans Cameron Middle Hitter Soph
Bri Klabunde Cameron Setter Junior
Emma Sather Chetek-Weyer Middle Hitter Senior
Amie West Cumberland Setter Junior
Emerson Clark Ladysmith Middle Hitter Soph
Sydnei Larson St Croix Falls Libero Soph
Emily McCurdy St Croix Falls Outside Hitter Senior
Players are listed alphabetically by schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.