2020 Heart O’ North All-Conference Volleyball

2020 Heart O’ North

All-Conference Volleyball

 

FIRST TEAM

Name  SchoolPositionYear

Josie Kostner Bloomer Libero Senior

Madeleine Schofield Chetek-Weyer Outside Hitter Senior

Siri Hyatt Cumberland Middle Hitter Soph

Allison Clark Ladysmith Middle Hitter Soph

Abby Meltz Ladysmith Outside Hitter Senior

Allison Luoma Northwestern Middle Blocker Senior

Kylie Broten St Croix Falls Middle Junior

Lucia Neuman St Croix Falls Setter Senior

 

SECOND TEAM

Name  SchoolPositionYear

Megan Bartlett Barron Libero Senior

Macey Herrman Barron Middle Hitter Junior

Bella Seibel Bloomer Outside Hitter Soph

Brooke Moravitz Cameron Libero/ O Hitter Junior

Greta Jorstad Chetek-Weyer Middle Hitter/S Junior

Brynn Erickson Northwestern Outside Hitter Soph

Olivia Miron St Croix Falls Middle Senior

 

HONORABLE MENTION

Name  SchoolPositionYear

Megan Bischel Bloomer Middle Blocker Senior

Lexi Post Bloomer Outside Hitter Junior

Khalia Evans Cameron Middle Hitter Soph

Bri Klabunde Cameron Setter Junior

Emma Sather Chetek-Weyer Middle Hitter Senior

Amie West Cumberland Setter Junior

Emerson Clark Ladysmith Middle Hitter Soph

Sydnei Larson St Croix Falls Libero Soph

Emily McCurdy St Croix Falls Outside Hitter Senior

 

Players are listed alphabetically by schools

