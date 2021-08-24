Lady Chieftains set to hit the court
The 20201 Lake Holcombe volleyball team is set to onen up the season under head coach, Beth Meddaugh, who enters her seventh season at the helm. Assisting coach Meddaugh this year is Allison Golat-Hattamer who enters her first year after a great career the past four years for the Chieftains.
The Chieftains are looking to make a mark after a 6-4 overall record a season ago and a 6-3 record in the Lakeland Conference.
Key returners this season for coach Meddaugh will senior, Josi Elmberg and junior, Karly Kirkman. “Josi is a returning second team all conference player and I look for her to fill a key leadership roll as Karly will help as she is a great all around player,? Stated coach Meddaugh.
Coach Meddaugh continued by stating, “we have a strong and athletic team this year. We hope to perform well in the conference with hard work and a team attitude. Look for us to be in the mix along with Cornell and Birchwood.”
This year’s Chieftains squad is made up of four seniors, Jadyn Larson, Brooke Gingras, Josi Elmberg, Graci Willmarth and Olivia Larson. Juniors are Karly Kirkman, and Hannah Wincek, Sophomores are Mykalah McCoy, Abigail Kane, Emma Lechleitner, Ella Hartzell and Ava Story. Freshman this year are Chloe Lee, Emily Kirkman, Eden Loring, Abby Long and Jaycee Wright.
