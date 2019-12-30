Flambeau’s Best finished third at Northern Badger
The Flambeau Falcon’s headed to River Falls last weekend as five wrestlers competed at the 39 team, Northern Badger Classic.
Leading the way for the Falcons was returning state qualifier, Bryce Best at 182 pounds as he pinned his way to the semi-final by defeating Noah French of Osceola in 1:24, Anthony Voldberg of Chetek-Weyerhaueser-Prairie Farm in 1:02 and Calen Leahy of St. Croix Falls in 2:22. Best fell in the semi-final to eventual champion, Trett Joles of Boyceville, but bounced back in the third place match against Blaine Guthrie of Baldwin Woodville, winning by a 9-4 decision. Best is currently 13-3 on the season for the Falcons.
Also wrestling for the Falcons was Nathan Ramarkiewicz at 138 pounds, Hayden Heath at 145 pounds, Cavan Ford at 170 pounds and Morgan Smith at 220 pounds.
The Falcons have a bit f a break before returning to the mat on Thursday, Jan. 9 as they will host the Unity Eagles at 7 p.m. in deal meet action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.