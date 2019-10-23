Jack come up short against St. Croix Falls
The Ladysmith football team was looking to end the season on a high note last Friday night as they hosted the St. Croix Falls Saints.
The Saints got out first on the scoreboard as they took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and took a 13-7 lead over the Lumberjacks heading into the half before the Jacks offense blew up in the third quarter with three unanswered touchdowns to take a 28-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Saints though were able to hold the Jacks scoreless in the final quarter as they went on to score 22 points take away a 15 point lead and victory from the Jacks as the Saints came out on top 35-28.
Peyton Rogers finished the night with a rushing touchdown as well as 223 yards passing and a touch down pass as Tru Dupee caught three passes for 101 yards. Carter Closs finished with 33 yards receiving and a score as well as 22 yards rushing on the night. Dylan Abbiehl had 14 rushes for 54 yards and a score as well for the Lumberjacks.
The Jacks finish the season with a 2-7 record overall as they finished eighth in the Heart O’ North Conference standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.