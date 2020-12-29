Jills pounced by Panthers
The Ladysmith girl’s basketball team played host to the Prairie Farm Panthers last Tuesday night. The Panthers, who are currently ranked third in the state in Division Five flexed their muscle as they jumped out ahead of the Lumberjills in the first half as they took a 14 point lead into the locker room with the score 36-22.
The Jills didn’t back down as they came out firing in the second half, but the Panthers offense was on last Tuesday night in the Ladysmith Elementary Gym as three girls from Prairie Farm were in double digits in scoring as they out scored the Jills in the second half 31-23 as they rolled to a 67-45 victory over Ladysmith.
Two girls for the Jills were in double digits as Raemalee Smith finished the night with 15 points and six rebounds as Allison Clark was colse behind with 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the way for Ladysmith. Brittney Wiles ended the night with five points and four rebounds as Tori Thorpe Chipped in with four points off the bench for the Jills.
The Jills are back in action next Friday night at home as they host the St. Croix Falls Saints and then will host the Hayward Hurricanes on Monday, Jan. 11 in Heart O’ North action in the first two games of their three game stretch at home in conference play. The Lumberjills are currently 3-3 on the season.
