WIAC cancels spring seasons
MADISON, Wis.--Following a very deliberative process to allow for the full consideration of the most up-to-date information pertaining to the spread of COVID-19, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) has announced a set of measures that will be implemented conference-wide effective immediately.
In so doing, the conference was able to consider input provided by the medical community, the decisions rendered recently by the NCAA pertaining to national championships and student-athlete eligibility, as well as steps taken by other NCAA conferences and amateur and professional sports organizations.
Most importantly, the conference endeavored to make responsible decisions that took into account what is in the best short term and long term interest of our campuses and student-athletes while prioritizing the health and safety of the general public.
The following measures will take effect immediately:
1. The spring sports season (i.e., baseball, softball, women’s lacrosse, outdoor track & field, golf and tennis) has been cancelled to include any and all competition.
2. Any and all athletically-related activities (e.g., practice) are suspended indefinitely.
3. All in-person athletic recruiting activities (on- or off-campus) are suspended indefinitely.
4. All in-person conference meetings are to be transitioned to telephone conference calls until further notice.
5. The American Family Insurance/WIAC Student-Athlete Leadership Institute scheduled for April 16-17 is postponed with the possibility of rescheduling the Institute in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.