Raiders come up short to Winter
The Bruce girl’s basketball team was at home last Tuesday night as they hosted the Winter Warriors.
In the first half, it was just four points that separated the Raiders from the lead at half as they were down 18-22 to Winter heading into the locker room.
In the second half the Raiders left it all on the court with just five players as Winter out scored Bruce 29-21 as Bruce fell at home by the score of 51-39.
Rheanna Hopkins led the way as the Raider’s top scorer with 18 points an seven assists. Capri Strom finished with a double-double as she score 10 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Kaela Anderson finished the night with five points as Alex Granica went on to score four and Vita Smith Chipped in with two points.
The Bruce girls are currently 3-5 on the season as they now get set for their upcoming schedule as they will be in Birchwood this Friday night before returning home next Monday to take on Lake Holcombe.
