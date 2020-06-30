Senior Spotlight: Kaden Kinney

Senior Spotlight
Student/Athlete Name: Kaden Kinney “DOUBLE K EXPRESS” School: Lake Holcombe School
Sports: Expert mounted shooting horse rider – rifle, shotgun and pistol
Athletics/Outdoors: football, basketball, baseball, fishing, hunting, hiking and skiing
* Awards/Accolades: Football
2019 Team MVP defense, Captain of the team, Academic Achievement
2018 North Lakeland All-Conference Defense LB: Kaden Kinney, Academic Achievement, team MVP defense , Ladysmith Football All-Area Team
2017 South Lakeland All-Conference Defense LB: Kaden Kinney (Lake Holcombe/Cornell), Academic Achievement, team MVP defense , Ladysmith Football All-Area Team 2016 Varsity player letter earner
Basketball
2019-2020 Leader in the State steals, 1st Team All-Conference, Academic Achievement, team MVP 6.9 steals a game, averaging 15.1 pts per game 7.3 rebounds a game and 5.8 assists a game. Reached a 1000 pts Ladysmith News Basketball All-Area Team
2018-2019 1st Team All-Conference, Academic Achievement, team MVP, Top 3 Chippewa County Boys Basketball Scoring Leaders, Ladysmith News Basketball All-Area Team
2017-2018 1 st Team All-Conference, Academic Achievement, team defense player, Top 10 Chippewa County Boys Basketball Scoring Leaders, Ladysmith News Basketball All-Area Team 2016-2017 Varsity player, Letter winner Conference Champs
Prom Court and Home coming King, Held class office/advisor 2018 Athlete of the Year and 2019 Comeback Athlete of the Year
* Volunteers in the 4k and Early Preschool program and in the weight room, Work 30 hours a week out of the home with various jobs throughout the community, fundraiser raised money for the Lighthouse (a men’s and women’s shelter), Women with Courage for Cancer, many sport clubs, the Jr. Fair and the local 4h Club. and other community events as needed. I love fishing (all types) and riding horses.
Mounted Shooting
2018-2019 AQHA Worlds Mounted Shooting !! Kaden Kinney “Double K Express” earned All Around Cowboy!!, Reserve overall Shotgun and Rifle and Top 5 AQHA Youth Champion winning Many beautiful buckles and an Awesome AQHA World Jacket!!
(To earn All Around COWBOY you have to have the highest combination points in pistol shotgun and rifle. This is against the PROs )
Nationals Mens Level 4 National Champion March 2018
Equi-Resp Wild Card Shootout “All AROUND COWBOY” Tunica, MS March 2017
Limited Overall Shotgun World Champion Dallas, TX September 2016
Kentucky Horse Park for the World’s largest Colt starting event of the Year! 2015 to 2017
Shotgun and Rifle Overall World Champion Dallas, TX September 2015
Pistol Reserve Overall World Champion Dallas, TX September 2015
Many other national Regional and State Championships 2015 to present
Horse Network July 2016
Magazine
Horse N Around Magazine August 2016
Cover photo for my achievements in mounted shooting. Western Horse and Gun Magazine 2014-present
Action photos in monthly articles
The Equine Chronicle Magazine 2014-present
Action photos in monthly articles The CMSA Rundown Magazine 2014-present
Action photos in monthly articles Equine Monthly Magazine
October 2017
Upcoming feature article for achieving title of “All Around Cowboy in and Out of the Arena”
Newspaper Ladysmith News, Eau Claire Leader, Cornell Sentinel, Star tribune, MN papers too!
Biggest influence on your athletic/school career? My great support from Friends, Family and Community
What’s the one thing that you have taken away from being a student/athlete? Champions do so much more than win. Part attitude, part natural ability, and part hard work, living your life like a champion is possible in all walks of life, whether you’re an athlete, academic, mounted shooter. You can learn to find the right kind of championship and define success for yourself, laying the groundwork with a training regimen, and how to be a good winner who carries yourself like a champ! . “ DREAM BELIEVE ACHIEVE and you will be unstoppable.”
Looking back, what advice would give to all the future athletes that
have aspirations of being great athletes? Inspire your team mates to believe in themselves and to achieve greatness to build the team into a unit of trust in each other and Go out and be GREAT!
What advice do you have for next year’s seniors? “I learned team work, respect and dedication is what it takes to be an All Around Athlete, but you must also be humble and give thanks!
What do you hope to be remembered for? Giving 110%
What are your biggest/best moments or memories of your playing
career? Every moment was special to me!
What will you miss most about competing as an athlete in high school? Playing with my team mates and my great coaches who believed in me
Plans for after high school. College Electrical Power Distribution, Play club basketball and mounted shooting
