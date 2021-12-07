Lumberjacks start with back to back wins
The Ladysmith Lumberjacks kicked off the 2021-22 basketball season last week as they were on the road in non-conference action in Mondovi before hosting Hayward in conference play to finish out the week.
Last Tuesday in Mondovi, the Jacks and Buffaloes were neck and neck all game as the Buffaloes took a three point lead at the half as they went up 26-23 over the Jacks heading into the locker room.
In the second half it was the Jacks getting it done down the stretch as they out scored Mondovi 37-31 to pick up the victory 60-57 on the road.
Brady Ingersol was the leading scorer for the Jacks with 25 points, six assists and five rebounds. Logan Alberson went on to score 12 points, along with his seven rebounds as he was the second leading scorerer for Ladysmithas Jack West Chipped in with eight points.
On Thursday, the Jacks were at home in Heart O’ North Conference action as they hosted the Hayward Hurricanes.
In what started out back and forth, the Jacks settled in and ran past the Hurricanes by a score of 61-26 to move to 2-0 overall on the season and 1-0 in conference.
Three Lumberjacks finished in double digits led by Ingersol’s 20 points and eight rebounds. Eli Rogers was the second leading scorer with 13 points and five rebounds as Mitchell Lehman finished with 11 points, four assists and five boards for the Jacks.
Two games are on the Jacks schedule in the coming week as the will be home this Friday as they host the Northwestern Tigers and they head to Spooner on Monday to take on the Rails
(0) comments
