Lumberjacks capture three dual meet wins
The Ladysmith wrestling team was home for their only dual meet action of the season in Ladysmith as they took on Chetek-Weyerhaueser/Prairie Farm, Cornell/lake Holcombe/Gilman and Clear Lake in dual meet action.
In the opening match it was the Lumberjacks in conference action against the Bulldogs of Chetek-Weyer/Prairie Farm as the night got underway at 220 pounds with senior Grant Rydlund taking the mat.
The senior set the tone for the match as he earned the quick victory over Thor Sather by pin fall in 43 seconds.
The Jack’s 106 pounder, Owen Burmeister and 113 pounder, Marc Zeches picked up forfeit victories before Jackson Summerfield took the and picked up a victory in 39 seconds as he pinned Brayden Mohr at 126 pounds.
Clayton Roscoe then received a forfeit at 132 pounds, as did Zach Kostka at 138 pounds.
Freshman Elias Mikunda took the mat at 145 pounds and wrestled a tough six minute match for the Jacks but fell to Wylee Huset by decision.
Marcus Hanson picked up the final victory of the match for the Jacks at 160 pounds as he pinned down Clayton Cecka in 2:27 as the Jacks went on to earn the 48-33 dual meet victory.
In other dual meet action the Jacks defeated Cornell/Lake Holcombe/Gilman 60-15 and then downed the Clear Lake Warriors by a score of 54-27.
The Jacks are back on the mat this Friday night as they head to Stanley-Boyd with wrestling set to start at 4 p.m.
