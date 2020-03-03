Best’s season finishes at state meet
Flambeau junior, Bryce Best qualified for the 2020 WIAA State Wrestling this past weekend after coming out of the Edgar Sectional a number two seed.
Entering the first round of the state tournament on Thursday, Best match up against senior, Dylan Horstmeyer of Marshall, who was a three time state qualifier with a record of 45-3.
Best, who entered with a record of 38-4 found himself matched up against the eventual 170 pound state finalist as he was defeated by an 8-4 decision.
Best, who left it all on the mat and battled to till the end Thursday night finished off a great junior campaign after a sectional runner-up, regional championship, 100 wins for his career, conference title, numerous other tournament championships as well as becoming a two time state qualifier in the past three seasons.
Best’s career has one season left and you can bet that he will come back hungry to reach the state tournament next season as well as stand on top of the podium as other top Flambeau wrestlers have done in the past as he looks to cement his name as one of the best to dawn the Falcon singlet for the Flambeau wrestling program.
