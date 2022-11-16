Black bear cub
Office of Applied Science

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages the public to report any black bear den locations they find across Wisconsin in order to help with an ongoing study on black bear reproduction.

The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey will begin its second year of data collection this upcoming winter. More information at https://widnr.widen.net/view/pdf/dnhl7hjsy5/Black-Bear-Litter-Size-and-Diet.pdf.

