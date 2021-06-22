Hoyt heading to state for Red Raiders
The Bruce Red Raider track teams opened up the WIAA State tournament series last week in Cadott and capped off the week in Cameron at the Division three Sectional.
On the girl’s side it was Ella Luettgerodt advancing to the Sectional in the long jump, high jump and 200M dash.
Tyler Hoyt advanced in the triple jump and high jump as he claimed first place in both events. Kyle Schueller advanced in th 800M run and Aaron Lloyd advanced in the high jump. The boy’s 400M relay team of Rene Martinez, Kyle Schueller, Caden Gerber and Aaron Lloyd also advanced to the sectional as well on Tuesday for the Red Raiders.
On Thursday at the Cameron Sectional it was Tyler Hoyt, a senior jumper for the Red Raiders earning a state berth in the high jump with a jump of 5’11” as he place third. Hoyt also advanced in the triple jump with a second place finish with a jump of 42’4”.
Hoyt will head down to La Crosse as the Division Three state meet will take place Thursday starting at 11 A.M.
