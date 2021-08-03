Bassmasters compete at Lake Nokomis
The Flambeau Bassmasters held their fifth tournament of the series on Sunday, 8/2021 at Lake Nokomis as 20 anglers took part as 41 total fish were caught with the majority of them Smallmouth Bass.
With the weather just about perfect for area anglers with mostly sunny conditions and the temperature at 70 degrees, Doug Helmuth of Glen Flora took first place with a total weight of 11.48 pounds. Dan Burch of Fall Creek came in second with a total weight of 11.21 pounds and Bobby Gibson of Ladysmith claimed third with a total weight of 10.26 pounds.
Biggest bass of the day went to Jake Hetchler of Ladysmith as he reeled in a catch of 3.79 pounds on the day.
