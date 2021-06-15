Flambeau hosts a hot conference track meet
The temperature was well above 90 degrees as three area teams competed at the East Lakeland Conference Track Meet last Tuesday night at the School District of Flambeau.
Prairie Farm took home the girl’s team title with 171 points ahead of Shell Lake in second. Flambeau finished in third, Lake Holcombe was fourth and Bruce finished in fifth place.
On the boy’s side it was Shell Lake claiming the team title with 178 points ahead of second place Bruce with 94 points. Lake Holcombe tied with Flambeau with 79 points to round out the area team finishers in Rusk County.
Top Area Girl’s Results
100M Hurdles: Hailie Granic (BR) 1st
200M Dash: Haily Duffy, (LH/C) 3rd
400M Dash: Lauren Samardzich, (LH/C) 3rd
800M Run: Kristen Lawton (FL) 1st,
1600M Run: Kristen Lawton (FL) 1st
3200M Run: Kristen Lawton (FL) 1st
400M Relay: Brooke Sime, Marcella Boehm, Carly Vavra, Haily Duffy (LH/C) 3rd
800M Relay: Brooke Lechleitner, Marcella Boehm, Brooke Sime, Haily Duffy (LH/C) 2nd
Pole Vault: Sophie Hauser (FL) 2nd
Long Jump: Ella Luettgerodt (BR) 1st, Marcella Boehm (LH/C) 5th
Triple Jump: Emily Dean (FL) 2nd, Ari Brost (FL) 5th
High Jump: Emily Dean (FL) 2nd, Ari Brost (FL) 3rd, Ella Luettgerodt (BR) 5th, Hailie Granica (BR) 7th
Shot Put: Capri Strom (BR) 3rd, Anna Crick (FL) 6th, Brooklyn Ludescher (FL) 7th
Discus: Anna Crick (FL) 2nd, Carly Vavra (LH/C) 4th, Capri Strom (BR) 5th, Brooklyn Ludescher (FL) 6th
Top Area Boy’s Results
110M High Hurdles: Ethan Peavey (FL) 3rd
300M Hurdles: Henry Allard (FL) 3rd, Ethan Peavey (FL) 4th
100M Dash: Riley Ewer (FL) 3rd, Rene Martinez (BR) 6th
200M Dash: Caden Gerber (BR) 4th
400M Dash: Blake Anders (LH/C) 2nd
800M Run: Kyle Schueller (BR) 3rd
1600 M Run: Aaron Lloyd (BR) 1st, Henry Allard (FL) 2nd, Kyle Schueller (BR) 4th, Jack Porter (LH/C) 6th
3200M Run: Henry Allard (FL) 2nd
400M Relay: Avery Turany, Austin Bowe, Jayden Joas-Shaw, Dylan Bowe (LH/C) 1st, Caden Gerber, Tyler Hoyt, Aaron Lloyd, Rene Martinez (BR) 2nd
800M Relay: Avery Turany, Austin Bowe, Dylan Bowe, Blake Anders (LH/C) 1st
1600M Relay: Dylan Bowe, Jack Porter, Austin Bowe, Blake Anders (LH/C) 1st
Pole Vault: Avery Turany (LH/C) 2nd, Dylan Bowe (LH/C) 3rd, Aaron Lloyd (BR) 4th, Elijah Hendricks (BR) 5th, Jayden Joas-Shaw (LH/C) 6th
Long Jump: Austin Bowe (LH/C) 1st, Riley Ewer (FL) 3rd, Kyle Schueller (BR) 6th
High Jump: Tyler Hoyt (BR) 1st, Aaron Loyd (BR) 4th, Riley Ewer (FL) 5th
Triple Jump: Tyler Hoyt (BR) 1st, Blake Anders (LH/C) 3rd, Jack Porter (LH/C) 4th, Caden Gerber (BR) 5th
Shot Put: Dalton Lebal (FL) 1st, Rene Martinez (BR) 2nd, Ethan Peavey (FL) 6th
Discus: Dalton Lebal (FL) 1st, Rene Martinez (BR) 2nd, Henry Allard (FL) 5th, Ethan Peavey (FL) 6th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.