NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ANNIVERSARY – The Mount Senario men’s basketball team captured the 1991 NSCAA National Title 30 years ago this past week. The Saints were a talented group of ball players coached by Ed Andrist that finished the year 40-10 during the 1909-91 season. – Photo Courtesy of Mike Nylen
