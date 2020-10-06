Flambeau girls golf their way to sectional
The Flambeau girls golf team has wrapped up their regular season finishing third in the CloverCroix Conference. The conference tournament was held at the Hallie Golf Course and some of the Flambeau girls put up their best scores of the year. Abby Bratabnich shot a 43 on the first nine and finished with a 91. Shyla Applebee shot a 46 on the back nine and ended with a 94. Sophie Hauser shot s 47 on the back nine and ended with a 97. Cassi Giwojna shot 126 and Alyssa Polak shot a 115 turning in their best effort of the season. Abby, Shyla, and Sophie also earned all conference this year. “It was great to finish on a high note the girls are playing great going into regionals,” coach Mandy Bratnich stated.
At regionals, the weather was not very golf like, but the girls went out and played some great rounds of golf. “We knew going into the day that we needed to golf solid to have a chance to move on as a team. Our top three did a great job at keeping their scores low with Aby Bratanich and Shyla Applebee both ending with a 98 and Sophie Hauser getting a 103,” coach Bratanich pointed out.
After their round was done all the Falcons could do is wait for the rest of the scores to come in. When all the scores were in, the Flambeau girls finished second and were heading to sectionals for a third straight year. Abby and Shyla tied for second overall and Sophie finished 7th overall. “The girls are very excited to be heading back to sectionals as a team. This is a great chance for our seniors to make some great memories and finish strong. I am very proud of how the girls have worked hard to keep improving throughout the season. I would like to thank Herb Baisdell for all his help,” coach Bratanich concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.