Three Ladysmith High School seniors named to the HON All-Conference Team.
Three Ladysmith senior student/athletes have another award to add to their already growing mantel of achievements as Spencer Draghi, Emily Egle and Faith Meltz have been named to the 2020 Heart O North All Academic Team.
Draghi, the son of Tom and Myrna Draghi of Ladysmith is this year’s Valedictorian of the 2020 graduating class of Ladsymith High School. Draghi excelled as a three sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball during his time as a Lumberjack.
Egle is the daughter of Marc and Carla Egle of Ladysmith and is an honor student at LHS. Egle is a two sport athlete who excelled at volleyball and basketball during here time as a Ladysmith Lumberjill.
Metlz is the daughter Josh and Bethany Meltz of Ladysmith and is the salutatorian of the the 2020 graduating class at Ladysmith. Meltz excelled in three sports during her Lumberjill career as she competed in volleyball, basketball and track.
The Heart O’ North Conference has a long-standing reputation of outstanding students. The conference principals developed a program to recognize the outstanding scholastic accomplishments of participants in the HON Conference schools — Barron, Bloomer, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, Cumberland, Hayward, Ladysmith, Northwestern and Spooner.
The top scholars in each school are chosen on the basis of their cumulative grade point average and college entrance examination scores. They also must be involved in service, leadership and volunteer organizations.
(0) comments
