Lumberjacks drop close game to Tigers
The Ladysmith baseball team played three games last week as they took on Hayward in a double header last Tuesday night and Northwestern on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Jacks were at home as they took on Northwestern and the Tigers gave the Jacks all they could handle as they ran away with a 14-1 victory over Ladysmith.
On Thursday, the Jacks fell to the Hurricanes in the first game of the double header by a score of 11-5, but rebounded in the second game in an exciting high scoring game as they fell 14-12.
The Jacks combined for 11 hits on the night in the second game as they were led by Brady Ingersol and Grant Rydlund, who each finished with three hits apiece. Ingersol drove in three runs on the night as Clayton ROscoe drove in two.
The Lumberjacks are at home this Thursday as they get set to take on the Cumberland Beavers before heading out on Monday, June 7 to take on Spencer.
