Jills down Cumberland in Conference play
The Ladysmith volleyball team was on the road last Tuesday night as they were in Cumberland to take on the Beavers in Heart O’ North Conference action.
It was an exciting night of volleyball as the Jills and Beavers went to five sets as the Lumberjills went on to victory 25-23, 21-25, 25-23 and 15-9.
Ally Clark led the way in kills with 21 as Emerson Clark and Elle Nisbit finished with nine each. Cora Gerber also had seven kills in the Jills victory.
Emerson Clark led the team in digs as she finished with 25 for the Lumberjills as Alli Clark and Holly Rands each had 16 each as Rands went on to finish with 49 assists for Ladysmith last Tuesday night.
The Lumberjills are on a winning streak as they finished first in the Cumberland Tournament a week ago as well as picking up a big win against the Beavers last Tuesday as they now get set for WIAA play-off action at home this week with the first round at home this past Tuesday night.
