Chimney swift range map

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Wisconsin Chimney Swift Working Group invite the public to help monitor chimney swift populations by participating in a “Swift Night Out.”

Chimney swifts, a unique bird species that nests and roosts in chimneys, are starting to migrate from Wisconsin to the Amazon region of South America. When they move into migration mode, something special happens: these birds become communal, gathering at night in great numbers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.