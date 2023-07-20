The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and its partners invite the public to help search for aquatic invasive species (AIS) on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day is a fun, hands-on effort that relies on volunteers to monitor streams, lakes and wetlands at designated sites across the state for signs of non-native plants and animals. These aquatic invasive species pose risks to Wisconsin waterways and native wildlife. Volunteers have a choice to register at one of over twenty event locations hosted by local conservation groups.
Coordinated in partnership with UW-Madison Division of Extension, UW-Stevens Point Extension Lakes, River Alliance of Wisconsin and the DNR, Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day is entering its 10th successful year. Information collected will be used to inform and guide monitoring and response efforts. Volunteers are key to the success of the event.
“Projects like Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day are a fun and simple way for volunteers to get engaged and for the local site leaders and the DNR to collaborate,” says Maureen Ferry, DNR Aquatic Invasive Species Monitoring Coordinator. “The DNR has a long list of sites with suspected but unverified aquatic invasive species that Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day targets. This increases the chances of volunteers finding a species. Plus, each year, we make new detections.”
Last year more than 150 volunteers rolled up their sleeves to monitor more than 234 sites across the state. This is a free event and is recommended for ages 8 and up. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
- Altoona – Eau Claire County (Altoona Beach)
- Arkdale – Adams County (Petenwell County Park)
- Blanchardville – Lafayette County (Yellowstone State Park)
- Elkhorn – Walworth County (Walworth County Government Center)
- Ellsworth – Pierce County (Summit Hill Park)
- Green Bay – Brown County (Pamperin Park)
- Janesville – Rock County (Kiwanis Pond Park Shelter)
- Kewaunee – Kewaunee County (Selner Park)
- Lake Tomahawk – Oneida County (Lake Tomahawk boat landing) – EVENT HELD AUGUST 18
- Luck – Polk County (Cafe Wren)
- Madison – Dane County (Warner Park)
- Manitowish Waters – Vilas County (Rest Lake Pavillion)
- Manitowoc – Manitowoc County (Lower Henry Schuette Park – Manitowoc River Access)
- Merrill – Lincoln County (Prairie Trails Park)
- Mountain – Oconto County (Riverview Townhall)
- Mukwonago – Waukesha County (Miniwaukan Park)
- Phelps – Vilas County (Lakefront Pines Park)
- Racine – Racine County (Island Park)
- Shawano – Shawano County (Huckleberry Harbor)
- Sheboygan – Sheboygan County (Maywood Environmental Park)
- Trempealeau – Trempealeau County (Central Park)
- Wascott – Douglas County (Whitefish Lake public boat landing)
- Wausau – Marathon County (Bluegill Bay County Park)
- West Bend – Washington County (Sandy Knoll County Park)
- Wisconsin Dells – Juneau County (Upham Woods Nature Center)
What: Help Search Wisconsin’s Waters For Invasive Species
When: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (time may vary by location)
Advance registration is requested to help site leaders build monitoring plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.