Invasive

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and its partners invite the public to help search for aquatic invasive species (AIS) on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day is a fun, hands-on effort that relies on volunteers to monitor streams, lakes and wetlands at designated sites across the state for signs of non-native plants and animals. These aquatic invasive species pose risks to Wisconsin waterways and native wildlife. Volunteers have a choice to register at one of over twenty event locations hosted by local conservation groups. 

